U.S. Reports Record COVID Hospitalizations of Children

August 17, 2021 | by Webmd

The number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. hit a record high on Saturday, with more than 1,900 kids in hospitals. Hospitals across the South are running out of beds as the contagious Delta variant spreads, mostly among unvaccinated people. Children make up about 2.4% of the country’s COVID-19 hospitalizations, and those under 12 are particularly vulnerable since they’re not eligible to receive a vaccine. “This is not last year’s COVID,” Sally Goza, former president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, told CNN on Saturday. “This one is worse, and our children are the ones that are going...



Read More...