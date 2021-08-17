The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Video shows lightning striking Washington Monument; site remains closed to visitors

August 17, 2021   |   by NBC via msnbc
The Washington Monument remained closed for a second day Tuesday to repair "damage to the electronic access system caused by Sunday morning's lightning strike," the National Park Service said. A bolt of lightning struck the monument in Washington, D.C., on Sunday morning, and it was closed Monday, the National Park Service's National Mall account tweeted. Travis Nix, a law student who tweets under the handle @tnix113, tweeted the video early Sunday....


