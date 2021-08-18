DAY 288: WHERE TO GO FOR HELP – Devotional

August 18, 2021 | by Chris Future

Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the German theologian, pictured the Christian like someone trying to cross a sea of floating pieces of ice. The Christian cannot stand anywhere too long, otherwise he sinks. He cannot rest anywhere while crossing except in his faith that God will see him through. After taking a step, he must watch out for the next. Beneath him is the abyss, and before him is uncertainty, but always ahead is the Lord firm and sure! The believer doesn’t see the land yet, but it is there as a promise in his heart. The Christian traveler must keep his eyes...



Read More...