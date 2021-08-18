Gavin Newsom Warns Staying in Power Is ‘Matter of Life or Death’

August 18, 2021 | by Chris Future

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) recall election rhetoric took a hyperbolic turn this week, warning voters that his battle to remain in office is a “matter of life or death.” Newsom’s latest campaign ad, released Monday, puts the election in blunt terms: “What’s at stake in the Sept. 14 recall? It’s a matter of life and death,” the narrator says. The ad calls [Larry] Elder “the top Republican candidate” and highlights his opposition to mask and vaccine mandates.



