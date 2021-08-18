Hypocrisy: ‘Cancel Rent’ Hero Ayanna Pressley Discloses $1000s in Rental Income

August 18, 2021 | by Chris Future

So-called “Squad” member Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) reportedly shows thousands of dollars in rental income with her husband in her financial disclosure forms, despite being a cosponsor of the “cancel rent” bill. Pressley’s annual financial disclosure, which every member files, shows she and her husband made up to $15,000 from rent, according to a report from Fox News. Her disclosure is from last year as the Chinese coronavirus was sweeping through the country.



