Palantir Buys Over $50 Million Of Gold Bars: “Preparing For A Future With More Black Swans”

August 18, 2021 | by Chris Future

Anyone watching Tuesday’s US market cash session sees red across the board. One of the strongest selling programs in months dumped stocks, and equity volatility exploded to the upside. Quite frankly, this could be the beginning of a market storm. Ahead of what could be further market turmoil, Palantir Technologies warned about an upcoming “black swan event,” according to Bloomberg. The software company, co-founded by the technology billionaire Peter Thiel and CEO Alex Karp, wrote in a filing last week that it stockpiled $50.7 million in gold bars earlier this month. The filing also said it acquired technology startups, blank-check...



