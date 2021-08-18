Pray For the Peace of Jerusalem(8/18/21)[Prayer]

August 18, 2021 | by Chris Future

Pray For the Peace of JerusalemPsalm 138 Of David. 1 I will praise you, Lord, with all my heart; before the “gods” I will sing your praise. 2 I will bow down toward your holy temple and will praise your name for your unfailing love and your faithfulness, for you have so exalted your solemn decree that it surpasses your fame. 3 When I called, you answered me; you greatly emboldened me. 4 May all the kings of the earth praise you, Lord, when they hear what you have decreed. 5 May they sing of the ways of the Lord,...



