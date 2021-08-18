R. Kelly sexual abuse trial under way in New York

August 18, 2021 | by Chris Future

The trial of the US R&B singer R. Kelly has begun at a court in Brooklyn, New York. The star is accused of racketeering, sexual abuse and bribery; charges which he has repeatedly denied. Some of the allegations made against the singer - whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly - date back more than 20 years. If he is convicted on all counts he could be sentenced to several decades in prison. Opening statements are being delivered to a jury of seven men and five women, who will decide the 54-year-old singer's fate. Kelly faces charges that he was...



