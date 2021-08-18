Recognizing God's Ownership – Devotional

August 18, 2021 | by Chris Future

“The earth is the Lord’s, and all it contains, the world, and those who dwell in it” (Psalm 24:1). God owns everyone and everything. One day when John Wesley was away from home, someone came running to him, saying, “Your house has burned down! Your house has burned down!” Wesley replied, “No, it hasn’t, because I don’t own a house. The one I have been living in belongs to the Lord, and if it has burned down, that is one less responsibility for me to worry about.” John Wesley viewed his material possessions from a biblical perspective, for Scripture makes...



Read More...