Scammers – Surprise Package Delivery

August 18, 2021 | by Chris Future

This seems to be the latest scammers trick. Very clever! Scammers - Surprise Package Delivery This is very clever. I would probably fall for it, if not warned. Give this wide distribution. This scam is very clever. Just when you thought you'd heard it all. Be very careful out there! Beware of people bearing gifts! The following is a recounting of the incident from the victim: A week ago I had a phone call from someone saying that he was from some outfit called: "Express Couriers" (This name could be any courier company). He asked if I was going to...



Read More...