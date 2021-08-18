Taliban Implements Democratic Agenda, Seizes Personal Weapons from Afghans

August 18, 2021 | by Chris Future

Shortly after the collapse of the Afghan government on Sunday, the newly appointed leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, recorded a video for his people. Baradar congratulated his fellow insurgents on their “unexpected victory” in a message delivered from his new home, the presidential palace in Kabul. “We have achieved an unexpected victory. Now is the time to test, to show how we serve our people and ensure their future in the best possible way,” he said, according to Breitbart. Reuters reported that within hours, Taliban soldiers were knocking on the doors of private homes...



Read More...