Texas Mom Shoots, Kills Estranged Husband As She Was About To Take Their 3 Children To First Day Of School

August 18, 2021 | by Chris Future

HUMBLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A wife shot and killed her estranged husband after he showed up as she and their three children were heading to their first day of school on Monday, August 16, KTRK-TV in Houston reported. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman and the children were leaving when the father arrived unexpectedly and confronted their mother. “He showed up. We don’t know what his intention was,” said the sheriff. “It quickly escalated. She ran inside the home. He began assaulting her.” Investigators said the wife grabbed a gun and shot him. Sheriff Gonzalez said there had...



Read More...