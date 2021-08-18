THE GREAT REBELLION: The First Seizure Under the President’s Proclamation; Large Amount of Goods Intercepted at Annapolis Junction (8/18/1861)

WASHINGTON, Saturday, Aug. 17. A heavy seizure of goods destined for the rebels was made near Annapolis Junction to-day. The goods were bought by parties in Baltimore for Richmond dealers. A draft for $4,975 was sent to pay for them. With the goods were also seized the teams and wagons by which they were being conveyed, and a number of letters to officers in the rebel Army. Besides the value of the goods, this seizure is important, as the man in charge of the goods furnishes also much information of the manner in which communications are kept up between Baltimore...



