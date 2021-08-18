Today Show Hosts Cringe While Watching Kentucky Quarterback Eat a Banana: ‘He’s Gonna Eat the Tail?’

August 18, 2021 | by Chris Future

Kentucky’s new starting quarterback Will Levis went viral with a bizarre TikTok video of him eating a whole banana over the weekend. The WHOLE banana – peel, stem and all. “I don’t fear the brown sports on bananas. They fear me.” Levis captioned the TikTok video. But Levis had more than just the banana peel fearing him, as Jenna Bush and Hoda Kotb appeared frightened and stunned as they replayed the quarterback’s viral video during Wednesday’s Today Show. “He’s chewing it like, in no time, it’s not even like it’s taking him time to grind it up,” Kotb said. “He’s...



