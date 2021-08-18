VIDEO – HORROR IN KABUL: Taliban Begins Home Searches, Public Beatings, Women Scream for Help Outside Airport Gate, Traitors Beaten in Street as Up to 40,000 Americans Remain Trapped in Country

August 18, 2021 | by Chris Future

The horror of the Taliban has returned to Kabul. Women cry and plead with US soldiers to let them in the gate at the Kabul Airport. There are from 10,000 to 40,000 Americans still trapped inside the country today. The Taliban is attacking people lined up at the Kabul Airport.



