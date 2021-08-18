Why 2020 was Unique

August 18, 2021 | by Chris Future

There's a fascinating question in a new Fox News poll that suggests the political dynamics at work in 2022 and 2024 will be far different from 2020. If that is the case, it is good news for Republicans. Here is the question: "If you could send just one of the following two messages to the federal government right now, would it be 'lend me a hand,' or would it be 'leave me alone'?" Fox has asked the question in eight different polls since 2011, but 2020 stands out. In most years, a majority of respondents told pollsters the message they...



Read More...