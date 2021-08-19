25 Million Guns: Firearms Sales Smash Records Again

August 19, 2021 | by chris future

Even as the sales of firearms have begun to slow in recent months, according to the latest data U.S. gun sales in the first seven months of 2021 were 13 percent higher than over the same period last year – which also blew away all previous records. With some 25.1 million firearms sold between January 1 and July 31, it was the largest seven months of the year figure since sales were first recorded in 1998.



