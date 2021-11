Afghanistan Veterans/Vietnam Veterans Comments Forum

August 19, 2021 | by Chris Future

After almost 20 years, America under the incompetent leadership of pResident Biden has humiliated our great country by his incredible bungling pull-out move of our military in Afghanistan and the death and mayhem that ensued.Is this move similar to our pull-out in Vietnam?Why or why not?Thank you to our Afghanistan Veterans, you are very much appreciated!



Read More...