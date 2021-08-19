Alan Dershowitz Rips Larry David After Actor Screams at Him over Trump: Knee-Jerk Radical Who Takes His Politics from Hollywood

August 19, 2021 | by breitbart

Attorney Alan Dershowitz blasted comedian Larry David after the Seinfeld co-creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star “screamed” and “yelled” at him in a grocery store over his ties with the Trump administration, calling him a “knee-jerk radical” who “takes his politics from Hollywood” and doesn’t read or think a lot. “While he was writing bad jokes, I was helping to bring about peace in the Middle East. What has he done?” Alan Dershowitz told Page Six. “Larry is a knee-jerk radical. He takes his politics from Hollywood. He doesn’t read a lot. He doesn’t think a lot.”



