BREAKING: U.S. Officials In Afghanistan Warned Biden Admin In July About Dire Conditions, Report Says

August 19, 2021 | by Chris Future

Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration was reportedly warned weeks ago by U.S. officials in Afghanistan that the nation was at risk of collapsing as the Taliban made rapid territorial gains. “The cable, sent via the State Department’s confidential dissent channel, warned of rapid territorial gains by the Taliban and the subsequent collapse of Afghan security forces, and offered recommendations on ways to mitigate the crisis and speed up an evacuation,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “The cable, dated July 13, also called for the State Department to use tougher language in describing the atrocities being committed by the Taliban.”



