China now wants to tell influencers how to speak and dress when live-streaming

August 19, 2021 | by Chris Future

Hong Kong (CNN Business)China's crackdown on private business has taken a new, more intrusive turn with government plans to dictate how live-stream shopping influencers speak and dress.... ..."When the host streams live, his or her clothing and image should not violate public order or good morals," the ministry wrote, adding that "their appearance should also reflect the characteristics of the products or services they are marketing."... ...The rules also suggest that hosts "speak Mandarin///



