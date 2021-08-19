Europe left exposed as Biden walks America away from the world stage

August 19, 2021 | by Chris Future

London (CNN)When US President Joe Biden finally broke his silence on the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan, European allies who'd had high hopes for a reset in the transatlantic alliance were left dismayed. Their disappointment was not at the contents of Biden's address, but the America First optics of the leader of the free world washing his hands of a global problem. ... ...From London to Paris, Brussels to Berlin, the sudden fall of Kabul shone a light on Europe's limited diplomatic heft, military capacity, and political stability. Diplomats and officials all over the continent have privately expressed their sorrow that...



