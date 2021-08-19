Fox News requires employees to provide vaccination status

August 19, 2021 | by Chris Future

The CEO of Fox News sent a memo to staff on Tuesday including several updates to its COVID-19 protocol, one of which required employees to input their vaccination status. Back in June, the news outlet issued a memo encouraging fully vaccinated staff to include their vaccination status into Workday. The memo noted at the time that employees who might be vaccinated but had not provided that information to the company would be considered unvaccinated under their policies.



