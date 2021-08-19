Israeli Airstrikes Targeting Damascus, Syrian Anti-Air Defenses Active

August 19, 2021 | by Chris Future

A major aerial attack is underway in Damascus, Syria, with residents reporting the ground and windows shaking across parts of the city, in likely another Israeli assault after fighter jets were seen traversing Lebanese airspace. Syrian air defense systems have been activated in Damascus. Unverified social media footage is circulating showing what appears to be fighter jets active near the Syria-Lebanese border in a developing situation. Local sources are saying sites in the Qalamoun Mountain region that link Lebanon and Syria were targeted, along with locations near the Damascus International Airport and Mezzeh Military Airport, suggesting an extensive target list...



