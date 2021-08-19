Latest price tag for Obama Presidential Center estimated to be $830 million

August 19, 2021 | by Chris Future

The Obama Foundation has released documents that detail the latest and most comprehensive price tag yet on the upcoming presidential center in Chicago’s Jackson Park: $830 million. The amount will go in three buckets: the $700 million cost of construction, which officially kicked off Monday and is expected to take four years; $90 million for preparing artifacts, exhibits and the center’s opening; and $40 million in the first year of operating costs, according to an annual report and tax return for 2020 released this week. Previously, the bricks-and-mortar costs were estimated to be $500 million and before that, more than...



