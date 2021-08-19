Longtime Knox County GOP insider Dean Rice is leaving the party. He wants to tell you why.

August 19, 2021 | by Chris Future

Dean Rice has had enough of the Republican Party, the “party of baseball bats.” The GOP staffer and trusted savant for the past three decades-plus to Tennessee campaigns and politicians — both big and small — announced last month he was leaving the party because of its undying allegiance to former President Donald Trump and an attitude of winning at all costs. Rice is a member of a small group of moderate Republicans who have jumped ship. For many who know or listen to Rice, the only surprise about the announcement was its timing. In his Facebook post announcing his...



