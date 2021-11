STAND YOUR GROUND? Fla. Man Fatally Shoots Would-Be Teen Robber at ATM, Returns To Shoot Again

August 19, 2021 | by Chris Future

KENDALE LAKES, Fla. – A crime victim counting on a ‘Stand Your Ground’ defense faces a felony charge after returning to the scene and shooting suspect again. Prosecutors cleared Christopher Luis of murder and manslaughter charges but charged him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Watch the video report from WPLG below.



