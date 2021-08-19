Striking videos show Afghan women surging forward and leading men in a Kabul street protest against the Taliban

August 19, 2021 | by Chris Future

Stunning videos of brave women leading men in protests against the Taliban on the streets of Kabul have emerged online. Many Afghan women now fear for their lives and safety under brutal Taliban rule, which has historically brutally restricted the rights of women and girls. But some were seen marching in front of and alongside men during protests on Thursday... In one video, a woman is seen raising her fist, urging the men around her to move forward and keep marching... Other videos from the Independence Day protests in Kabul also showed women marching shoulder-to-shoulder with young men, holding the...



