Taliban Executes Police Chief Of Badghis Province After Surrender

August 19, 2021 | by Newsweek via MSN

The Taliban on Wednesday executed Haji Mullah Achakzai, the police chief of the Badghis province near Herat, Afghanistan.... The insurgents have been on the lookout for Achakzai who long-fought the Taliban alongside the Afghan civil government which fell as the insurgents took control of the nation....



Read More...