Tenured George Mason Professor Is Granted Medical Exemption in Recognition of His COVID-19 Natural Immunity

August 19, 2021 | by Chris Future

Lawsuit battles over vaccine mandates continue to heat up across the country. The Independent Restaurant Owners Association Rescue (IROAR) filed a lawsuit against New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio over the vaccine mandate he imposed on indoor dining venues, entertainment establishments, and fitness studios.Those seeking redress: individuals who have pre-existing conditions where a vaccine would do them harm rather than help, and those who have had COVID-19 and recovered, and their natural immunity is equivalent, if not more robust, than the current vaccines.Todd Zywicki, a 24-year tenured law professor at George Mason University (GMU), won a victory in his...



Read More...