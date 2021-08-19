The French and British Are Rescuing Their Citizens in Kabul, but Here's What Americans Were Hearing

August 19, 2021 | by Chris Future

Americans were left in the lurch by Joe Biden, stuck behind enemy lines in Afghanistan, despite the fact that the Biden team was warned about the impending collapse of Afghanistan and Kabul. They were then told that if they were outside of Kabul, there was no plan to get them out. Even the people in Kabul were told: Figure out your own way to the airport through the Taliban because we’re not going to help get you there.Now, just in perspective, understand that the French and the British are actually going out and extracting their citizens in Kabul and bringing...



Read More...