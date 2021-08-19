The Jonestown Approach to Vaccination

August 19, 2021 | by Chris Future

Ok, full disclosure, I’m one of “those people”, the unwashed aka the unvaccinated. Why? Well so far it’s still a free country so I don’t have to take responsibility for the health of a nation or treat my decision as a moral choice, my body, my decision. I’ve been vaccine-ambiguous from the start. My research on an American Thinker article, America Held Hostage showed people weren’t/aren’t dropping like flies, bodies didn’t/don’t litter the streets, and hospitals weren’t/aren’t overwhelmed with COVID patients. And our kids face nearly zero danger from the virus. Thus after seeing the facts, I felt no urgency...



Read More...