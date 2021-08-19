The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

U.S. officials reviewing possibility Moderna vaccine is linked to higher risk of uncommon side effect than previously thought

August 19, 2021   |   by Chris Future
Federal health officials are investigating emerging reports that the Moderna coronavirus vaccine may be associated with a higher risk of a heart condition called myocarditis in younger adults than previously believed, according to two people familiar with the review who emphasized the side effect still probably remains uncommon.


Read More...

Tags:

Pin It on Pinterest