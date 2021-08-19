'We Will Never Surrender': Afghanistan's Last Free Province Refuses to Fold to the Taliban

August 19, 2021 | by Chris Future

As the Taliban horror story continues to unfold in Kabul and other cities across Afghanistan, a little more than 60 miles away from the besieged capital lies Panjshir, Afghanistan’s last free province.Moreover, Panjshir — which translates to “Five Lions From Persia” — has never been conquered, either by foreigners, the Taliban, or the Afghans. It remains a liberated zone.And if the Taliban decides to take on the lone free province, as reported by our own Hollie McKay?The Islamist extremists are going to be met by armed, fiercely independent forces who — unlike the rest of the country, including its president...



