ABC accused of cutting unflattering portions of Biden’s interview

August 20, 2021 | by Chris Future

ABC is being called out for editing out portions of President Biden’s interview on the deadly chaos in Afghanistan where he made gaffes about his son Beau — the network included the lines in the transcript, but did not put them on air. A day after Biden’s interview with George Stephanopoulos aired on Wednesday, ABC published the full transcript online. Sections of the interview revealed in the full transcript, including a part where Biden mistakenly said his late son Beau served in Iraq with the Navy instead of the Army, and in Afghanistan, where he wasn’t deployed, were omitted from...



