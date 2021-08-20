Biden admin moved to dismantle protections for citizens trapped overseas months before Kabul’s fall: memo

August 20, 2021 | by Chris Future

Contingency and Crisis Response Bureau (CCR) was created during Trump administration The Biden administration moved in June to dismantle a system designed to protect American citizens trapped abroad — just months before the Taliban took over Afghanistan, stranding thousands of Americans in the Central Asian country. Fox News has obtained the June 11 memo sent around the State Department which gave the green light on the "discontinuation of the establishment, and the termination of, the Contingency and Crisis Response Bureau (CCR)." The sensitive but unclassified memo was signed by Deputy Secretary of State Brian McKeon, just a couple of months...



