Bo Snerdley To Host Daily Afternoon Show At WABC

August 20, 2021 | by radio insight

Longtime Rush Limbaugh Show Executive Producer James ‘Bo Snerdley’ Golden will host a daily one-hour show on Red Apple Media Conservative Talk 770 WABC New York/107.1 WLIR-FM Hampton Bays NY starting Monday, August 23. Golden, who has been hosting a Saturday morning show at WABC since March, will take over the 4-5pm hour that has been held by Lidia Curanaj since January. The New York native spent 30 years as part of Limbaugh’s show as EP and call screener. He previously co-hosted a Sunday night show on WABC from 1992 to 1998.



