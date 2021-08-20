Capitol Police Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt Exonerated After Internal Investigation: Report

August 20, 2021 | by Chris Future

The Capitol police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt during the Capitol riot on January 6 has reportedly been formally exonerated after the Capitol Police conducted an internal investigation, according to an internal document. A memo from the commander of the Capitol Police’s Office of Personal Responsibility obtained by NBC News says that “no further action will be taken in this matter” after the officer was exonerated for his use of force, the outlet reported. There are now no remaining open investigations into Babbitt’s shooting. In April, the Justice Department announced that it would not pursue criminal charges against the officer,...



Read More...