Devil Worshippers Clip Interrupts TV News Broadcast: 'Hail Satan' (Australia)

August 20, 2021 | by Chris Future

TV viewers in Australia were given a devilish surprise this week after a news broadcast suddenly cut to footage from a satanic ritual. The incident occurred during a segment on Australian Broadcasting Corporation's (ABC) nightly news bulletin detailing the introduction of a new law that could see criminals handed prison sentences for hurting police animals Just as the segment was about to end, the feed suddenly cut to a brief clip featuring three individuals on a stage alongside an illuminated upside-down crucifix. Two of the three were standing up dressed in robes, while the other one could be seen sitting...



