Family Vacation Ruined By Family

August 20, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WILDWOOD, NJ—The O’Mera family of Philadelphia says a family vacation to the beach turned into a nightmare when they realized they would be spending an entire week at the beach with their family. Their story has gone viral on social media, with millions of commenters saying they shared similar bad experiences on their vacations.

The post Family Vacation Ruined By Family appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...