Fox News and PBS Have Mysterious Edits In Their Uploaded Replay Versions of Joe Biden’s Press Conference Today

August 20, 2021 | by Conservative Treehouse

Last week Fox News was caught by Liz Harrington doing a “jump edit” to cut out a response by President Trump during the Dan Bongino television program. [Story Here] Today, in another transparent effort to manipulate their preferred narrative, Fox News did it again with Joe Biden’s press conference response. To see the Fox News edit, go to the video of the press conference they uploaded at 22:42 – 22:43. You will notice something weirdly missing in the answer from Joe Biden. WATCH (Prompted to 22:40 for convenience):



