Glenn Beck's audience raises staggering $22 million in 2 days to rescue Christians trapped in Afghanistan

August 20, 2021 | by The Blaze

Glenn Beck's audience has raised $22 million — and counting — in two days to benefit the Beck-founded Nazarene Fund, which tirelessly works to rescue Christians and other religious minorities from persecution and slavery in the Middle East and across the globe. Blaze Media previously reported that the Nazarene Fund is gearing up to extract approximately 5,000 people — mainly women and children — from Afghanistan as the newly Taliban-controlled country descends into violence and chaos. During Beck's Wednesday morning radio show, the conservative firebrand and humanitarian urged his listeners to "give until it hurts" — and his loyal audience...



