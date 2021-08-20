‘I Think Lorde’s New Direction Is Actually Really Interesting,’ Says Woman Who Already Bought Concert VIP Tickets

August 20, 2021 | by The Onion

SHERWOOD, OR—Praising the artist for the bold stylistic choices made with her latest release, local 25-year-old Megan Eckert, a woman who has already bought $250 VIP concert tickets for Lorde’s Solar Power tour, told friends Friday that she found the singer-songwriter’s new direction “actually really interesting,”…

Read more...



Read More...