Infowars Host Owen Shroyer Has Been Charged In The Jan. 6 Riots

August 20, 2021 | by Chris Future

Zoe Tillman Fri, August 20, 2021, 4:11 PM·4 min read WASHINGTON — Infowars host Owen Shroyer is facing criminal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the US Capitol. In a new complaint filed on Friday, the US attorney’s office in Washington charged Shroyer with illegally going into a restricted area on the Capitol grounds and disorderly conduct. He’s one of the highest profile right-wing media personalities to be prosecuted in connection with the insurrection so far. Shroyer, who is based in Texas, had been photographed on a stage outside the Capitol with right-wing activist and Infowars founder...



Read More...