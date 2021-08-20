Live: Berlin to send helicopters to Kabul to rescue German nationals

August 20, 2021 | by Chris Future

Germany will send two light helicopters to Kabul to evacuate German nationals in Afghanistan at risk or situated in remote regions, a defence ministry's spokesperson in Berlin said Friday. The helicopters are expected to arrive Saturday morning, the spokesperson told reporters. German special forces using these light helicopters and are specially trained to evacuate citizens in crisis situations. The announcement came as German Chancellor Angela Merkel flew to Moscow on Friday for talks with President Vladimir Putin on her final official visit to Russia before stepping down next month.



