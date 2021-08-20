Manchin takes tour of mine with U.S. Labor Secretary

August 20, 2021 | by Chris Future

DALLAS — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says sometimes the coal industry is treated by Washington like a Vietnam War veteran who just returned home. Manchin, D-West Virginia, welcomed U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Wednesday to the Northern Panhandle, and the pair took a tour underground of the mine at Golden Ridge Portal of Ohio County Coal Resources Inc. in Dallas, West Virginia. “I’ve talked to a lot of miners. And basically, the rhetoric coming out of Washington — because they don’t know who we are or what we do — is that they feel like the returning Vietnam veterans,” Manchin...



