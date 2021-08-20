Marxist Minnesota Principals ‘Making Good Trouble in Education’

August 20, 2021 | by Chris Future

The Minnesota principals who signed onto this Marxist indoctrination program are most concerned with pitting students against one another based on nothing but their racial attributes. There was once a time when school principals’ principal concern was the academic achievement of their students. Sadly, in many places, that is no longer the case. Take Minnesota for example, where 162 principals have signed onto the Marxist-minded “Making Good Trouble in Education” anti-education, social justice movement. According to its website, “We are a loose collection of local principals bound together by a commitment to changing our nation's future by engaging in better,...



