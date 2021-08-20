The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Media Equate GOP With Taliban

August 20, 2021   |   by freebeacon
MSNBC talking heads have compared the Republican Party to the Taliban because of the GOP's opposition to abortion, a comparison that has drawn outrage from veterans and pro-life leaders. Network columnist Dean Obeidallah argued in a Wednesday article that pro-life Republicans who criticize the Taliban's mistreatment of women are hypocritical. Joy Reid, a primetime host on MSNBC, has for months drawn the comparison and once referred to GOP pro-life efforts as "Talibanism." Rep. Mike Waltz (R., Fla.), who as a Green Beret fought against the Taliban in Afghanistan, said he found the comparison insulting and rooted in ignorance. "I've witnessed...


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pin It on Pinterest

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x