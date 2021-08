OnlyFans CEO Admits Decision To Ban Pornography Was Made In Shame-Filled Moment After Orgasm

August 20, 2021 | by The Onion

LONDON—In a call to investors explaining the thought process behind the site’s new content policy, OnlyFans CEO Tim Stokely revealed Friday that he made the decision to ban pornography on the platform in the shame-filled moments after orgasm. “Once I’d masturbated to completion, I felt so utterly disgusted with myself…

