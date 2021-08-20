Pentagon and Defense Sec. contradict Biden MINUTES after his speech by saying Americans HAVE been beaten by the Taliban on the way to Kabul airport and al-Qaeda IS still present in Afghanistan

August 20, 2021 | by Chris Future

Minutes after President Biden on Friday said the mission to destroy Al Qaeda in Afghanistan was a success and that he knew of no circumstances where Americans had been unable to reach Kabul airport, he was flatly contradicted by the Pentagon. Al Qaeda remains present in Afghanistan, said Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby during a briefing, and yes, he was aware of reports of Americans being beaten by the Taliban as they tried to reach safety. The contradiction will raise further doubt about whether Biden is in control of the White House messaging operation, let alone the chaotic effort...



